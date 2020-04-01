Three gin distillers are using their expertise in alcohol production to make hand sanitiser for police in the British capital.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said this on Tuesday.

The police approached distilleries after finding supplies short of the “crucial item” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hand sanitiser is a crucial item for officers and staff in the MPS, especially those on the front line who are patrolling the streets of London, dealing with prisoners in custody and attending crime scenes,” the force said.

The police expect to receive their first delivery of the sanitisers – made according to World Health Organisation (WHO) standards by Portobello Road Gin, 58 Gin and Copper Rivet Distillery – in the next few days.

Brewing giant Budweiser will also donate 6,000 litres of hand sanitiser to the force, it said.

“Hand sanitiser is an essential item for our officers and staff, especially those on the front line,” said Mark Roberts, the force’s director of commercial services.

“So I am extremely grateful to all of the suppliers who have agreed to work with us and provide us with this vital commodity, which will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately save lives.

“It shows the importance and necessity of everyone working together in these challenging times,” Roberts added. (dpa)