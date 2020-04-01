Bauchi residents are rushing to stock food items and other essential products barely some hours to the total lockdown of the state.

The state government announced that effective Thursday night, movement into and out of the state would be restricted for two weeks as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state has so far recorded three cases, with the state governor, Bala Mohammed, one of those infected.

A reporter who visited some popular business centres on Wednesday observed heavy traffic, with people rushing to buy food items.

A visit to the popular Wunti, Muda Lawal and the Bauchi central markets located in the heart of the city indicated that thousands of residents were engaged in panick-buying of essential commodities preparatory to the scheduled date for the lockdown.

Alhaji Musa Yaro, a customer at the Muda Lawal market, said that he was at the market to procure all the needed foodstuff and other consumables for his family, sequel to the lockdown notice.

He described the Covid-19 pandemic as a serious calamity capable of exterminating the human race if urgent measures were not taken to address the menace.

Malam Aminu Shehu, another customer at the popular Wunti market, said he was at the market to make some purchases for his 24 family members to sustain them during the lockdown.

He however, commended the Bauchi state government for taking proactive measure aimed at curtailing the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.