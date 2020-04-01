Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for filing of Annual Returns for Individual taxpayers including self-employed persons for two months from April 1 to May 31, 2020. This decision was made in view of the coronavirus pandemic altering socio-economic activities around the world and as part of the on-going efforts to mitigate the effect on businesses and taxpayers.

Statutorily, the filing of annual returns expires on the March 31st of every fiscal year and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters. With this extension as announced by LIRS, taxpayers are given a breather.

COVID-19: Mark wants total battle against virus

Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service Mr Ayodele Subair said the extension of the deadline of the Annual Returns is in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as a policy shift by the agency to assuage the effect of COVID-19 on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.

“We implore the taxpayers to access our eTax platform for all tax operations and administration matters, including the filing of annual returns from the comfort of their homes and offices. They can do this, by simply logging on to the eTax platform via https://etax.lirs.net or calling our Customer Care Centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (070022555477)’’, he concluded.