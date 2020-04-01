Health workers and essential services providers exempted from the lockdown in Lagos state will henceforth, show documents, other than their identity cards to prove they are on duty to be allowed movement in the state.

This new directive followed an allegation that operatives from the Lagos state Police Command had harassed a medical doctor in the state on Tuesday.

Reacting to the claim by the Nigerian Medical Association Lagos state branch, the command in a statement on Wednesday, said operatives only intercepted a doctor who was carrying three persons in his vehicle.

In the statement signed by the spokesperson, Elkana Bala, the command said the medical doctor who is serving in another state, but was on annual leave in Lagos was on a private mission with the passengers in his car.

While also revealing that a police inspector was arrested with two passengers in his vehicle while on a private assignment in total violation of the restriction order, the command reiterated its commitment in sustaining the federal government’s directive on the total lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The statement reads: “The attention of Lagos state Police Command is drawn to a statement credited to Nigeria Medical Association, Lagos state accusing the police of restricting the movement of its members.

“This is completely false and misleading. It is on record that the restriction of movement order that took effect from March 30, does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

“Commercial establishments such as food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities; power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

“Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted. Banks are allowed to render skeletal services.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

“Personnel deployed for the enforcement exercise were fully briefed by the Commissioner of Police Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu. Every police station was issued copies of the presidential detective and extant laws for guidance.

“The commissioner of police charged police officers to be professional. He urged them to carry out their assignment with compassion and respect the rights of citizens.

“The commissioner of police personally went round to monitor compliance across the state. Reports received from area commanders, divisional police officers and officers from the field shows a high level of compliance.

“Few cases recorded have to do with some individuals intercepted on the roads who claimed to fall under the categories of persons exempted, but turned out to be false.

“Some could not provide any means of identification while others who actually belong to the professions mentioned were hiding under the cover to carry out their private businesses.

“An example is a medical doctor serving in another state but on annual leave in Lagos state, intercepted with three other passengers in his car going on private mission.

“A police inspector was also arrested with two passengers in his vehicle going on a private assignment in total violation of the restriction order.

“It is pertinent to state that the exemption given to certain categories of persons is not absolute.

“The order states that although, these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored. To ensure that persons who are not on essential duties are restricted, the command insists that apart from occupational identity cards, there must also be a document to prove that the person is on duty. ”

While stating that the relationship between the police and other professional bodies especially the NMA remains cordial, the command noted that the nation needs the collaboration of all to end the spread of the coronavirus.