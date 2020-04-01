The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that after four week ”it would appear that Lagos has fared better in managing the crisis, Compared with the situation in Italy, Iran and Spain that got into exponential phase after 3-4weeks.

The Commissioner said “All confirmed cases are clinically stable. 70% of the cases are males while 30% are females with age band most affected 30 to 39yrs (active and mobile age group).

16% of the case are foreign nationals while 84% are Nigerians.

Numbers of imported cases initially stood at 82% of total confirmed cases. 16% of the cases are contacted from imported cases, while the origin of 2% of the cases couldn’t be ascertained.

Top 5 LGAs with Passengers of interest (POIs) are; Etiosa, Ikeja, Alimosho, Kosofe and Oshodi/Isolo.

Covid-19 surveillance in Lagos so far targeted 2645 POIs, with 2,293 under follow up, while 352 POIs have exited follow-up (outside incubation period)

Activation of ICS 4 weeks prior to discovery of index case put Lagos on top of the situation.

We are on the look out for local transmission as imported cases will drop significantly because of the closure of the airports.

However, current trend indicates that COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION is NOT on the RISE yet.

There are 3 testing sites in Lagos: IDH-Yaba, LUTHOfficial and NIMR.

The Response team at LASG #COVID19 remain committed to aggressive containment measures against the spread of the virus. Every citizen is therefore enjoined to continue to observe social distancing.”

