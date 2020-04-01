Organized labour in Nasarawa state on Wednesday rejected plans by local government chairmen in the state to pay 75 per cent salary to their workers.

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Yusuf Iyah, made this position known at a press briefing at the Labour House in Lafia.

Iyah, said there was an orchestrated plan by local government chairmen in the state to pay salaries in percentages to loc government staff in March.

“The attention of organized labour in Nasarawa state has been drawn to the plan of local government council in the state to pay only 75 per cent of salaries to local government workers for the month of March.

“Consequently, the organised labour met with selected joint local government union on Tuesday and the members expressed dissatisfaction with the plan by the state ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs, local government chairmen and overseers of development areas to pay only 75 per cent of salaries to local government workers.

“We observed that the plan is a total departure from the vision and mission of the state governor who had mentioned in different fora that the era of percentage payment is over in Nasarawa state.

“We unanimously condemn a proposed plan by local government authority at this moment of self-Isolation when workers need more money to feed their family well, ” he stated

Comrade Iyah however, warned the state government not to attempt payment in percentage as organised labour in the state would not accept it as it would result in an industrial action.