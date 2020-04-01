Kaduna – Kaduna State Government has temporarily relaxed the restriction of movement which was imposed throughout the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a state broadcast on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said the curfew would be eased from 3p.m. on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday.

The deputy governor said that the measure, “is to enable people to stock up food and other essentials.

“Subsequently, the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday, so that traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.”

Dr Balarabe, who apologized for the inconveniences the restriction might have caused, said that the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.

The deputy governor appealed to all residents to continue to observe social distancing, avoid crowded places and to wash their hands with soap regularly.

The state government had on Thursday, March 26 announced total lockdown of the state to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (NAN)