Ahead of the sit-at home order imposed on the people of Bauchi state by the state government to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease, renowned islamic clerics in the state have under the aegis of ‘ Bauchi Muslims Coalition on Covid -19’/ launched a fund raising to assist the poor.

Our correspondent recalls that the Bauchi state government had yesterday announced the lockdown of the state with effect from Thursday, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 among.

Leader of the coalition, Prof. Salisu Shehu while addressing journalists at the conference hall of the Bauchi Central Mosque on Wednesday, explained that the group was formed with the objective of sourcing and generating money from wealthy individuals to assist the poor who cannot feed themselves during the period of the lockdown.

He asserted that there is very excruciating poverty in the state as many people manage to get what to eat in their houses on a daily basis.

“It is very obvious therefore, that in a situation like this, many families may be thrown into very agonising difficulties, especially with regards to food and other essential commodities.

“While the state government was reasonable enough to traciously offer Wednesdays and Saturdays for people to purchase their basic and essential needs during the lock down, it shouldn’t be forgotten that for some people can barely afford to buy only what would feed the family for only that very Wednesday or Saturday.

“Yet for others, on that very Wednesday or Saturday, they may not even have the money to buy anything and with the lockddown, they cannot go out to work and earn something the next day. It is certainly going to be a very difficult situation.

“It was against the backdrop of these realities that some of us, Muslim Da’awah workers, Islamic preachers, scholars and organizations, really thought on the need to urgently come together to create a platform for sourcing, generating, coordinating and delivering help to the poor, the needy , the weak and the destitute.

“These are categories of people that constitute the majority of our society who will undoubtedly be thrown into unprecedented penury and suffering.

“It is imperative to create both a platform and a mechanism or a machinery for helping them.This is what informed the quick conception and formation of this forum which we call Bauchi Muslim Coalition o COVID-19,” he noted.

Accompanied by the chief imam of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Central Mosque, Sheikh Mansur Isa Yelwa, Sheikh Ibrahim Disina and others during the press conference, the fund raising leader urged mosques’ committees in all wards of the state to also source money or food items for distribution to the poor in their areas during the period of the lockdown.

“Let no mistake be made, this is not a policy organisation, nor yet a pressure group in the political or unionist or civil society sense of the word.

“It is purely a humanitarian coalition that felt obliged to stand up and offer help at the most critical and most trying time of our survival as a community.

“Allah says in Qur’an, chapter 4, verse 144, this there is nothing good in their meetings (consultations) unless those that enjoin charity, good deeds and or reconciliation amongst people,

“Whoever does that seeking the pleasure of Allah shall be granted great reward,” the cleric pointed out.