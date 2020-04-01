Every starry-eyed ingenue arriving in Los Angeles faces the same question: how to catch that big break in Hollywood? For Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it’s far more complicated.

The pair, who formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family this week, have reportedly already relocated to sunny California.

They are currently rumored to be hunkering down at a compound in Malibu, the exclusive beach community outside Los Angeles long favored by A-listers and movie moguls.

But how the couple will achieve their ambition of forging a new, “financially independent” life remains to be seen.

Meghan’s options would appear to be more straightforward.

German rescue ship Alan Kurdi sets sail again despite coronavirus

It is a homecoming of sorts — she grew up in Los Angeles, her mother still lives here, and she has extensive contacts from her days as an actress.

“I think Meghan will continue to work in the entertainment world one way or another,” said celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev.

“It’s their unique selling point — Meghan, at the end of the day, has come from the entertainment industry. They don’t want to be denying that DNA.”

While Sehdev thinks it is “unlikely” she will go back into acting, Meghan “might present documentaries, she might do more voiceover work.”

Before she left Britain, Meghan had already narrated a wildlife documentary for Disney — a company that her royal background could make her uniquely suited to.