Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the immediate payment of 2019 Leave Grant to selected categories of workers in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting State’s Head of Civil Service, Hajiya Fatima Sani-Ango in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

According to her, those to benefit are workers under the state government on GL-01 to GL-06.

“The local government staff on grade level one to grade level seven (GL 1-7) will be paid, while the same applies to workers under the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA),” she said.