Six persons on Tuesday lost their lives when a Dangote Silo truck fell on a fully loaded commercial vehicle, with registration number SMK-312ES, conveying seven male passengers, at the Lekki-Epe Highway.



One male adult simply identified as Lekan, was however, rescued alive by emergecy responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and handed over to LASAMBUS crew on ground.



Speaking on the cause of the accident, the DG/CEO of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said: “ On getting to the scene of the incident, a Dangote cement Silo truck with unknown registration was discovered to have fallen on a fully loaded commercial taxi OPEL car, with registration number SMK-312ES”.



“ A total of seven people were trapped in the car, while six of them unfortunately had lost their lives. With the aid of LASEMA heavy duty equipment, the emergency responders were able to extricate a male adult victim, Lekan, alive and handed over to LASAMBUS crew on ground.



“ Six other male adults were recovered dead from under the accidented silo truck and were handed over to FRSC officials for onward transfer to the morgue.

The accidented truck was recovered off the road to a nearby layby.”

In a related development, another LASEMA Response Team, recovered a containerized truck involved in a lone accident at Awolowo Road Technical School Ota-Ona, Ikorodu, Lagos.



Preliminary report revealed that the articulated truck developed a mechanical issues while on motion and was thus involved in the lone accident, but no life was lost.

