Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has signed the quarantine and restriction of movement law to check the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Udom has also nominated the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimmi Edgal, to lead the task force for the enforcement of the law.

In a release signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, public burial ceremonies, weddings as well as other forms of social gatherings in the state were prohibited.

The statement reads in part: “Public burials, weddings and other forms of social gathering prohibited.”

Udoh explained that highlight of the law include shutting down of eateries, shops, public motor parks, clubs, restaurants, markets and offices to remain closed except for sales of foodstuffs ,drugs and essential commodities.

He said the law allows tricycle operators to carry one passenger while buses and private cars are permitted to carry one passenger per row and back seat of the car respectively.

On social distancing, Udoh maintained that the law expects churches, mosques and other religious worship to observe one metre apart by members with only 20 persons in the gathering while sanitizers and running water must be available in such gathering.

He said all borders in and out of the state would remain closed, while only those on essential duties such as government officials, security agencies , fire service personnel , health workers and food suppliers are exempted by the law that becomes effective from March, 30.