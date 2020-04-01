The Taraba state government in an attempt to containing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus has closed down markets across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Also the state government has banned Sunday church services and Friday Juma’at prayers across the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, disclosed this in Jalingo while briefing newsmen shortly after meeting with the state technical committee on COVID-19.

Manu told journalists that the closure of markets throughout y state takes effect from April 1.

According to the deputy governor, “the governor has outlined a number of measures taken by the state government in making sure Taraba state is free from recording any case of the coronavirus.”

Manu, who said no case of COVID-19 has been reported in the state, pointed out that state government has identified and equipped two Isolation centres, one at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, while the other one is situated at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo in case of any emergency.

He further explained that Governor Darius Ishaku, after meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCN) announced the banning of Friday Juma’at prayers as well as Sunday church services in the state.

“Fellow Tarabans, as a further step, government has now directed markets and shops in the state to prepare a close down, effective from April 1, by 11pm, except those that will provide essential services like pharmacies, food stores and petrol stations.

“Let me caution that these measures should not be allowed to cause panic buying or be used by shop owners to hoard or hike the prices of goods and services,” he said.

While calling on the people of the state to cooperate with the relevant agencies and adhere strictly to the health education of medical experts, Manu however, advised the people on the need to maintain the federal and state governments’ directives to stay at home to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease.

“All hands must be on deck if we must overcome the scourge of the coronavirus.

“I therefore urge Tarabans to cooperate and adopt simple universal, acceptable, hygienic protocols such as no handshakes, no hugging, regular washing of hands, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, among other similar measures,” he advised.

He maintained that the ban on public gathering of not more than 20 persons was still in place to safeguard the lives of all citizens in the state.

Manu therefore, called on security agencies in the state to take full charge and ensure strict adherence to the closure of all interstate borders to restrict movement into the state.