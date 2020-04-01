.Offers Ebonylife TV on all bouquet

StarTimes Nigeria has announced a one month ‘free to view’ service for 4 local television stations on its platform for active and non-active subscribers. The local stations include Nigeria Television Authority (NTA); Silverbird News 24; Channels Television and Africa Independent Television (AIT).

The Pay-TV company also announced the debut of the nation’s leading entertainment station, Ebony Life TV on all of its products bouquet.

The free viewing on some of the local station, the company said is to ensure steady and up-to-date information offering to its subscribers on concerns relating to the global Coronavirus Pandemic while the debut of Ebony Life is to boost the provision of entertaining content for its teeming subscribers who are compelled to sit at home at the nation’s quest at managing the pandemic.

Speaking about the offerings, the Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes Nigeria Mr David Zhang noted that aligning with the directive of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the one-month free viewing on the local stations will have the stations run even after subscribers have exhausted their subscription. This arrangement he also noted could be further reviewed subject to the issuance of further directives by the NBC.

His words, “We know that everyone needs updated reportage of happening in their environment on Coronavirus pandemic and we have leading news and current affairs channels on our platform that is poised to provide our subscribers with the needed information from across the country.”

“We are also working at ensuring that our subscribers are also provided with entertaining content towards ensuring that they are warmly entertained during the stay at home period as we have also made provisions for more entertaining content through our OTT platforms and mobile app, he added.