A Lagos-based Social Communicator, Mr Nathaniel Okoro, says the ability of each state to use what it has to mitigate the problem of coronavirus, will effectively help the nation at this trying times.

Okoro made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that the ability of each state to respond and fight the Coronavirus would largely depend on each state’s ability to galvanise and act on its own before seeking help from neighbouring states.

The social communicator noted that the Federal Government efforts alone would not be adequate in the fight against COVID-19.

He noted that the Federal Government could only intercede, saying that the ability of each state to mitigate the problem would help.

Okoro said that globally, the ability to contain and limit the infection and fatality would depend on the ability of each country to quickly respond to the situation.

He noted that countries could galvanise their citizens to comply with the guidelines and make judicious use of available medical facilities.





