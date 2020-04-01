In the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance is rolling out a range of services to enhance insurance policies in its bid to help customers cope with the lockdown.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma inaugurates 7-man taskforce on fifth clearing in Owerri



The new services include a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover enhancements, without additional premium charges, and a waiver for ‘pandemic’ exclusions as contained in its policy language.

In line with the recent pronouncement of the federal government, the company will be temporarily locked down and has therefore set up a dedicated claims team with remote working capabilities, to enable customers to make and receive claims virtually.

According to the statement from the insurance company, which came to be when Prudential Plc, one of the oldest and most strongly capitalized life insurance companies in the world acquired a majority stake in Zenith Life Assurance, the claims procedure will be simplified to allow customers to make claims through the WhatsApp channel.

This development makes it possible for customers to buy insurance products without any physical interface with sales personnel or visit a physical branch.

Commenting on the changes, Prudential Africa CEO Matt Lilley said, “We realise this is a worrying time for everyone and we want to reassure you that protecting the health and wellness of our customers, employees, and partners are our primary concern.

“At Prudential, we have been delivering promises for over 170 years and this time will be no different. I am proud of the measures we are announcing today and I know that they will provide our customers with additional peace of mind.”

He added that the waiting periods for new cover have been reduced, and the company is providing additional training and incentives to sales personnel to continue providing advice and access to insurance, even as they work remotely.



He encouraged Nigerians to stay safe and adhere to the directives from the Ministry of Health, Nigerian centre for disease control (NCDC) and other relevant authorities.

“We are going to get through these trying times together”, he assured