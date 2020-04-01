The Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (COCAVID) has announced plans to set up medical facilities in each geopolitical zone in the country.

The coalition said that the gesture is to ensure that testing as well as isolation centres are sufficient as the country battles to contain the virus.

Director, Communications Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Isaac Okoroafor stated this in a statement on behalf of the coalition.

As it stands, the global economy is hurt and the world is currently battling a health crisis as COVID-19 spreads rapidly through many countries.

The statement reads: “Currently, cases of the virus have been reported among individuals across Nigeria and there is a high risk of the virus spreading through much of the population, if we do not come together to fight this battle. Necessitating, the introduction of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“We are pleased to announce that work has begun in earnest to provide and equip medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones. This will involve the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centres, and include the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and molecular testing labs.

“We have started with Lagos (1,000 beds), Kano (500 beds), Rivers (210 beds) Abuja (200 beds), Enugu (200 beds) and Borno (200 beds) and expect to be operational within 10 days. The next phase will see locations set up in Katsina, Ogun, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bauchi and Plateau to be ready within three weeks.

“The remaining states of the Federation will be set up in the last phase within the next five weeks.

The coalition further stated that based on the population of Lagos, and the fact that it is the epicentre of this crisis; a permanent structure will be erected within the next 4 to 6 months.

They added that all efforts are geared towards finding a solution to the epidemic, while announcing the setting up of an account for donations to fight the pandemic

“Teams have been set up and world-class standards are being employed to aggressively pursue a solution to this pandemic.

“This is a massive effort and all hands must be on deck, which is why at a time like this, it is critical we come together as one, hence, the need to channel all our efforts through the CACOVID umbrella.

“A CBN account has been set up for those who wish to make a monetary contribution. For donations in Nigeria naira, the Coalition gave the account details as “Account Details: COVID-19 Relief fund account, Account number: 1000014920 which CBN as designated bank.”