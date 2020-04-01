Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, has donated hand sanitizers and other items to the people of Illah community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state as support in the efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Presenting the items on Tuesday at the palace of the Ogbelani of Illah, Obi Sylvester Enecheziem, Ifeajika said that the items would help members of the community, especially the immediate environment of the palace, in protecting themselves against the pandemic.

Describing the virus as deadly, the governor’s spokesman said that the items were to compliment the efforts of the state government in tackling the spread of the disease and urged the people to comply with government’s directives.

He used the occasion to enlighten the people on the symptoms of the virus and urged them to practice personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly and also maintaining social distancing at all times.

He said that the government had in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading into the state, ordered a two-week lockdown and urged the people to comply with the directive by staying at home during the period.

Receiving the items, the monarch thanked Ifeajika for the donation, describing him as a worthy son of the community.

He assured that the people of the community would abide by the directive of the state government as regards preventing the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The royal father commended Gov Okowa for his proactive measures to protect the state and its people against the pandemic.