Abeokuta – The Ogun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced its commitment to enforcing the lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, Dyke Ogbonnaya, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Ogbonnaya said that the command had already “risen to full scale” in enforcing the closure of borders by the Ogun government against its neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.

He added that adequate provisions had already been made by the command for the enforcement of the lockdown directive by the president, scheduled to commence in the state on Friday.

The NSCDC spokesperson said that the command would partner with other security agencies in the state for the task.

“To this end, the Ogun commandant of NSCDC, Alhji Hammeed Abodunrin, has instructed all the formations of the corps in the state to partner with other sister security agencies to make the no-movement order a reality,” he said.

He noted that the command had in recent times dealt with cases of large gatherings, which contravened the state government’s order on social distancing.

Ogbonnaya explained that the command had stepped into such gatherings, cautioned and dispersed the violators after due enlightenment and education.

He, however, warned residents to desist from contravening all orders made to check the spread of Coronavirus, including the lockdown directive, to avoid facing the wrath of the law.

Ogbonnaya assured that NSCDC would exhibit professionalism in the discharge of its duties.

“During his last briefing, the commandant had insisted that the officers and men of the command should continue to exhibit the core values of the corps, which include excellence and humility in service delivery,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson added that the commandant had assured that Nigeria would come out stronger, if citizens adhered to the safety precautions and rules of hygiene being outlined by the appropriate authorities. (NAN)