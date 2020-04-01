Following reactions from some quarters that the restriction on religious gathering by the FCT Administration is being targetted at some faiths, the Administration says its restriction policy is anchored certain principles.



The Chairman of the FCT Taskteam, Ikharo Attah, while clearing the air on the allegation, said the Task Team was, among others, mandated by the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello to ensure that there is no religious gathering in the FCT until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.



He noted that the only incident which has become the rallying point for this accusation was the arrest of the General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family church located at Apo.



He explained that the arrest of Pastor U U Uden became compelling after he snubbed the enforcement team to continue his service which lasted for hours despite signals from the team that he should discontinue.



Ikharo added that the team was on this occassion, forced to wait till the end of the service before inviting the Pastor to the FCT Police Command headqurters for explanations.