The Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, has advised uniform personnel who are not on duty to comply with the restrictions order given by President Buhari as anyone found to violate the directive will be arrested and prosecuted irrespective of their status.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team, Comrade Ikharo Attah, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the level of compliance to the President’s directive by the residents of the nation’s capital.



He however, frowned at the abuse of the stay at home order by some uniform personnel and other residents adding that many were regarding it as Labour strike.



“Some uniform personnel on mufti with their Identification Card, (not on duty) were seen roaming the street busy doing nothing, I accosted one , and he said he came out because his kids were disturbing him at home, thereby flouting the directives of Mr President.



“We saw some youths gathering in clusters discussing while some play football in some satellite towns.



“This shows that most people do not actually understand why the President lockdown the nation’s capital.” He explained.



Attah said the team has achieved success despite some hitches observe in some satellite towns of FCT.

Speaking on the level of compliance to the lockdown, he said it’s 85% while assuring that , it will improve as the days go by.

It would be recalled that, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 p.m. on Monday as measure to contain the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.