Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has said he will shut down transport operators, churches and mosques if they don’t adhere to the new rules set by the state government to checkmate the spread of the coronavirus getting into the state.

Gov. Lalong, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu, on Wednesday in Jos, said tricycles not carrying only one passenger and religious organisations not adhering to only 50 persons in a gathering will be shut completely.

His words: “We are concerned that transport operators are yet to fully comply and are carrying passengers as they previously did. We are calling them again for further engagement where they will be issued a last warning.

“Some religious organisations who floated the order for gathering more than 50 people last week have been invited by security agencies and have equally apologised and made undertaking not to violate government orders again.”

The governor added that as part of the enforcement of not gathering more than 50 people at any time, especially during religious events, any group which disregards this directive will be shut down outrightly.

“If those gatherings of not more than 50 persons must hold, the organisers should adhere strictly to two-meter social distancing, provision of water and sanitizers at entrances, ” Gov. Lalong added.