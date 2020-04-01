The Hadejia Local Government Council in Jigawa has sprayed 18 mosques and churches as a preventive measure against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Alhaji Yusif Hakimi, Secretary, COVID-19 Sensitisation Committee in the area, disclosed this to in Hadejia on Wednesday.

Hakimi said the committee had engaged the services of 30 youths for the exercise, shortly after it received sprayers, chemicals and sanitisers from the State Government.

He said the exercise was ongoing and would also include markets and other high risk areas.

The scribe said the committee had intensified surveillance to ensure that suspected carriers of the disease were identified and their blood samples taken for testing.

“ Anyone seen coughing or sneezing persistently will be questioned by this committee, especially if the person has a record of travelling to high risk areas both at home and abroad.

“ If we discover that the symptoms include high fever and shortness of breath, then that person has automatically become a suspect,” he said.

Hakimi advised residents to maintain basic hygiene and avoid unnecessary physical contacts with other people.