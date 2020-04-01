Ibadan – An Ibadan-based Pharmacist, Mrs Bukola Agunbiade, has advised parents to ensure daily intake of immune-boosting drugs for children against COVID-19.

Agunbiade said in Ibadan on Wednesday that good immunity reduces the chances of contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

“When vitamins deficiency is identified in a child, it can be linked to weak lung function, which may affect the body’s ability to fight respiratory infections.

“Being deficient in vitamins may also increase the susceptibility to overall infections and diseases by harming immune functions,’’ she said.

The pharmacist, however, advised parents to cut down on excess sugar intake by children, not just for COVID-19 but for their general wellbeing.

“With minimal sugar, their bodies can fully fight against diseases and infections.

“Feed them with lots of anti-oxidants and essential minerals.

“Daily, they need vitamins C and D with zinc as they grow.

“Daily intake of fruits and vegetables is also good in boosting their immunity.’’

She also urged children to imbibe the habit of constant washing of their hands with soap and water.

“Even when we pass the phase of COVID-19, the children still need to continue with hand washing.

“This is very essential in fighting infections,” Agunbiade said. (NAN)