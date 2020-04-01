Banks and major markets were shut in Osun on Wednesday following a total state lockdown ordered by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, in a bid to minimise the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had, in a statewide broadcast on March 29, announced the total lockdown of the state for two weeks to combat the spread of the virus in the state.

Oyetola said all land boundaries would be shut effective from midnight of March 29, while there would be intra-state restriction of movement from midnight of March 31.

The governor, however, said that only those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, media, power and water supply agencies and telecommunication officers on duty would be allowed to move.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on March 25, confirmed first index case in the state, while the second index case was confirmed on March 29 and three more cases on Tuesday.

A NAN correspondent who moved round Osogbo and its environs on Wednesday reports that all banks, markets, shopping malls and motor parks were shut.

Security operatives were also mobilised at strategic entry points, while mini-buses as well as motorcycles that usually conveyed people were also off the road.

Journalists were, however, given identity cards by the state government to move around for coverage of activities. (NAN)





