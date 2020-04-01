Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said that he is leading the state very well despite being in isolation since he was tested positive for coronavirus disease some days ago.

“I am still leading very well and I appreciate your prayers and support. I have never known that I have so much love from my people till now; this isolation has put some burden of responsibility on me, may Allah get us out of this calamity,” Gov. Bala said.

The governor who spoke through a video as obtained from his Special Adviser, New Media, Alhaji Lawal Mu’azu, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the state task force committee on COVID-19 headed by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela.

He said already, governors of Nigeria have agreed to support citizens at this period of need.

He assured the people of the state that his administration will provide them with relief materials to cushion the difficulties they may face at the critical period of coronavirus disease.

Gov. Bala said that the relief materials to be provided soon will go a long way towards alleviating the sufferings of the citizens.

The governor who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the measures taken to address the current situation, thanked the people of Bauchi state and Nigerians in general for the love shown to him.

While expressing profound gratitude to God for His mercies on him, Gov Bala thanked religious leaders, his supporters and Nigerians who have shown him sympathy.

“By nature of this isolation which I proved positive to coronavirus, by the grace of Allah, up till this moment, I have no symptoms of the virus.

“I have remained very stable at the moment; I think I am very well, but I will continue to be in isolation in compliance with regulations of the physicians,” he said.

The governor noted that team in the state under the chairmanship of Senator Baba Tela are doing good, adding that “we are discussing with our colleagues (governors of Nigeria), and I must to thank our President for the palliatives to Nigerians at this critical time of coronavirus.”

The governor assured that when discharged from isolation, he will reflect and come up with solutions to the challenges facing the people of Bauchi state.