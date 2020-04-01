The senator representing Ogun Central, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has donated N25 million to the Ogun state government towards assisting the government in the statewide management of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter sent to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, Send. Amosun said the fund has been transferred into the state government’s designated Access Bank account titled: “Ogun state Coalition against COVID-19.”it 4

The lawmaker said the N25m donation is his personal contribution for the management of COVID-19 challenges in the state.

“Apart from the funds donated to Ogun state to arrest the drift of COVID-19, I will also commit some huge resources to assist my constituents in Ogun Central particularly and Ogun state in general in combating the spread of this deadly disease,” Sen. Amosun stated.

He further stated that he has been in constant contact with federal agencies within and outside the state with a view to offering maximum assistance to the people of the state as the world battles the virus.

The former governor urged the people to stay safe and follow all precautions given by health authorities in preventing the spread of the virus into the state.