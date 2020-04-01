Adamawa State Government says it has put in place four respiratory equipment to provide care for victims of coronavirus in the state.

Mr. Bashiru Ahmed, Secretary to the State Government said this during a training for journalists on coverage of COVID –19, on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital.

Ahmed, also the chairman of the state committee on COVID – 19, said that the training was organised to sensitise journalists on accurate COVID – 19 reportage.

”We have four respiratory facilities in the state and we are expecting additional two from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

”We also have a total of 1,231 Personal Protection Equipment for health workers,” Bashiru said.

He said many people misunderstood pneumonia for Coronavirus, thereby raising false alarm in the state.

He urged media practitioners in the state to collaborate with government by sensitising the people especially those at the grassroots on mode of spread of the disease.

Dr Batula Muhammed, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Agency, said the objective of the training was to impact knowledge on the participants for right information dissemination about COVID – 19.

Muhammed said the training was also to engage media practitioners so they can take responsibility of being core component of COVID – 19 intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 50 journalists from different media organisations in the state attended the training.