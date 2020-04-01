German football is famed for its vibrant fan culture and member-owned clubs, but as the Bundesliga braces itself for a major financial hit in the coming months, could the coronavirus put an end to fan power?

Many clubs are fearing for their financial futures in the crisis, prompting fresh calls to reform the long disputed “50+1” rule, which guarantees supporter influence and limits the power of wealthy investors.

“Other leagues are more flexible because they are more open to investors…which could put German football at a disadvantage,” sports economist Christoph Breuer told DPA news agency.

The “50+1” rule is fiercely defended by German football fans, who see it as a bulwark against the commercialisation of football.

The rule ensures that a club’s members — usually its supporters — hold majority voting rights, meaning that no individual person or company can gain full control.

Its detractors claim that it scares away potential investors, whose spending power would provide a lifeline for clubs starved of matchday and TV revenues in the current crisis.

“Of course I can look for investors even with the 50+1 rule…but there would be many more possibilities without it,” said Breuer