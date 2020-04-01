As Lagos State and the FCT, Abuja commenced observation of the lockdown which was proclaimed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, offices and businesses in the affected areas and few other parts of the country have remained deserted.

In our fact findings, our correspondents who visited some parts of Lagos state discovered that movement restriction order recorded a high level of compliance, as shops, offices and business outfits were under locks and keys.

Major roads and streets in the state were deserted yesterday morning and afternoon as the lockdown became fully effective.

For instance, a drive through Iyana-Ipaja, Abule- Egba, Meiran Road, Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway showed a high level of compliance with the order.

Police begin enforcement of 14-day lockdown in Lagos

Although, despite the high level of compliance, we observed light movement of vehicles and pedestrians, even as some youths turned some major roads to football playing fields.

Similarly, Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was deserted in the morning and afternoon as the lockdown on the city came into force.

The lockdown was announced as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which is fast spreading around the world.

Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27 from a visiting Italian. Though the index case has recovered and released from isolation, Nigeria currently has 135 confirmed cases