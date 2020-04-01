Journalists in Benue state have lamented the refusal of the surveillance action response committee on the coronavirus to provide them with protective devices in the course of their reportage.

Members of the union, especially the correspondents’ chapel have therefore, resolved to boycott covering the activities of the committee until such working tools are made available to them.

Several appeals have been made to the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the committee, Benson Abounu, who directed the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo to release the working tools to journalists since last week.

He also instructed that essential equipment like sanitizers and face masks be distributed to the journalists.

Investigations revealed that last Saturday, some committee members including the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi and that of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo were seen loading packs of masks and sanitizers in their official vehicles to unknown destinations soon after the deputy governor had briefed the press.

A member of the committee and Chairman of Correspondent Chapel, Mr. Aloysius Umalo, who declined comment over the development, however, said he was still finding his feet and pledged to get to the deputy governor to press for the release of essential tools for journalists covering the activities of the committee in the state.

Efforts to get the Commissioners of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi and that of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, for their comments failed as they were not replying to calls.