Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the constitution of a taskforce on clearing of Owerri Municipal Environment of all forms of debris.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, said the Taskforce is headed by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Iyke Njoku as Chairman.

Other members of the Taskforce include Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Emeka Agbo and Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri.

Also on the Taskforce are Mr. Ifeanyi Oru (Senior Special Assistant to the Governor); Chinedu Mbakwe Obi and Macdonald Ebere, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and General Manager of ENTRACO.

The appointment of the members of the Taskforce takes immediate effect.