Timi Dakolo (born; January 20, 1981) is a Nigerian singer. He emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007. Accompanying his victory was a recording contract with Sony BMG, in addition to other prizes.

Timi Dakolo married Busola Dakolo ,(nee Amupitan) in 2012. They have three children.

Today is there 8years anniversary in his message he said,”Happy wedding to Timi Dakolo and Busayo Dakolo many beautiful years to you guys. This corona season is making a brother forget many. Happy anniversary to us.