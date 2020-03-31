Senlegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the country’s total number of cases to 175.

During the daily news conference on COVID-19, Health Minister Abdoulaye Sarr said the new cases include one imported case and 12 close contacts of earlier confirmed patients.



READ ALSO: Sierra Leone confirms first case of coronavirus – President



Among the 175 confirmed cases, 74 are imported ones. Forty patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

He also mentioned that the clinical status of the two patients with ventilator support are stable.

The country has declared a state of emergency along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew, effective from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

It also banned public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places.

Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17.