To tackle insecurity at the grassroots level, reports of crime, criminality must be sent to the appropriate authorities for prompt response, says the Plateau State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Sylvanus Tapgun.

Tapgun said the lapses of identifying early warning signs by Local Government Chairmen is a major set back in curbing crime at the hinterlands, hence the need that necessitated the one-day workshop by the State government recently, to train LG Chairmen on security reportage

The Commissioner said one of the gains derived at the training will help to block

loopholes in the state’s security system, which was impeding the safety, security and progress of the State.

Tapgun told our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday that if LG Chairmen are able to identify and place their fingers on what the real issues are, response time to arrest the challenges will be swift, thereby minimizing the rate of deaths hitherto being witnessed in recent times.

He said the training which was aimed at addressing these challenges brought critical players at the grassroots level to be equipped with technical knowledge, adding that, it was also crucial to keep the local Government chairmen abreast of the new frontiers of security reportage.

“We cautioned the LG Chairmen to observe the existence of gaps relating to intelligence gathering, reporting and response, which has resulted in loss of lives and properties”, the Commissioner said.

When asked if community policing will help to checkmate crime and halt incessant killings, Tapgun said the State government has strengthened the State’s security outfit, Operation Rainbow, to support the Nigerian Police.

He recalled that Operation Rainbow, which is a home grown security outfit, was established in 2010 for peace building and to provide security intelligence to other security outfits.