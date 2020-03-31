Policemen from the Lagos State Police Command, were on Tuesday, drafted to various parts of the state, to enforce the Federal Governmnet’s directive on total lockdown of the state for 14 days.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who briefed some operatives on the modus of operation on Tuesday morning at the command headquarters, Ikeja, maintained that the order required all citizens to stay at home.

Odumosu further stated that the complete lockdown of activities in the state, excluded those in the medical, food, petroleum, power and private security sectors.

While charging Officers to enforce the directive professionally, with compassion, and respect the rights of citizens, the CP said : “ The order requires all citizens of Lagos State to stay at home and postpone travels to or from other states. All businesses and offices within the State were directed to be fully closed within the period.

“ The order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

Commercial establishments such as: food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities; power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

“ Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored. Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted. Banks are allowed to render skeletal services.”

Meanwhile, Odumosu had also gone round boundaries between Lagos and Ogun State and major streets in the State to monitor compliance with the directives issued by the Federal Government on March, 29 for cessation of all movements in the state.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of compliance, the Commissioner of Police urged Lagosians to support the state government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“ For information or complaints regarding non compliance, call the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288, ” he added.