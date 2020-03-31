The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the reconstitution of the current PDP Ondo state exco into the state caretaker committee with effect from April 5, 2020 when its earlier tenure is due to expire.

NWC’s decision is predicated on the party’s inability to conduct the state congress scheduled for Tuesday March 24, 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 leading to the stay at home and social distancing directives issued by the Federal Goverment to curtail the spread of the virus.

The party’s decision is contained in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

By the approval of the NWC, the state exco is empowered to act as a state caretaker committee until such a time that it is possible for the conduct of the state congress for the election of state officials, provided that they shall not serve in such capacity for more than three months from April 5, 2020.

Furthermore, the NWC has approved the ward and Local Government Congresses and consequently affirmed all the elected executive committee members of the party at those chapters in the state.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army announces a major reshuffle

Consequently, the NWC has directed the Ondo state PDP Chairman, to inaugurate the elected ward and Local Government executive committee members, whose tenure in office, pursuant to in pursuant to section 47(1) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as emended), shall be from March 30, 2020 to March 30 2024 for the ward executives and April 2, 2020 to April 2, 2024 for LG executives respectively.

It will be recalled that the PDP successfully conducted its Wards and Local Government congresses in the state on the 7th and 21st of March 2020 respectively and produced elected exco members at both levels.