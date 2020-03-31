Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness over the death of retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr Chris Olakpe.

Olakpe, who hails from Idheze in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta, died on Friday at a hospital in Lagos, after a brief illness. He was 66.

Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

In a statement by Mr Olisa Ifeajika, his Chief Press Secretary, in Asaba, Okowa recalled that Olakpe was a dedicated, dependable and thoroughbred officer, who discharged his official responsibilities creditably.

“Retired AIG Olakpe was a highly dedicated officer, who undertook his job most professionally.

“After his retirement in 2014, he was meritoriously appointed as LASTMA boss where he was entrusted with the delicate responsibility of ensuring free flow of traffic in Lagos.

“During his reign as LASTMA boss, he ensured the agency’s commitment to providing Lagos residents with quality traffic control and building good relationships with other stakeholders in the state.

“He also restored discipline and sanity among men of LASTMA by instituting the Provost Marshal Corps.

“In February 2018, LASTMA under Olakpe’s leadership, won the Daily Independent Newspapers Award as the Outstanding State Agency of the Year 2017.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with his family, Idheze community and the entire Isoko people, and the Government and people Lagos and LASTMA on the loss of AIG Christian Akioja Olakpe.

“It is my prayer that God Almighty will comfort his family, friends and colleagues and grant repose to his soul,” Okowa said.