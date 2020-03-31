Born in Jersey City,Kate Micucci born March 31,1980 is a year older.

American actress, voice actress, comedian, singer, and songwriter who is half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates. New Jersey, to a family of Italian-Catholic heritage.

Micucci was raised in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, in the Lehigh Valley region of the state, where she first learned to play classical piano, taught by her mother.

She graduated in 1998 from Nazareth Area High School.

Micucci then received an A.A. in Fine Arts from Keystone College in La Plume, Pennsylvania, and a bachelor of arts in studio Art in 2003 from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Micucci appeared in five episodes of Scrubs (“My Lawyer’s in Love”, “My Absence”, “My Chief Concern”, “Our Histories”, and “My Finale”) as Stephanie Gooch, a ukulele player with whom Ted Buckland begins a relationship. She performs her song “Mr. Moon” and an adapted version of “Fuck You” (retitled “Screw You” for ABC), a song she typically performs as part of the musical duo Garfunkel and Oates. In 2009, she starred in the short film Imaginary Larry, co-written and co-directed by Riki Lindhome, her partner in Garfunkel and Oates.

In August 2009, Micucci appeared in an advertising campaign for Hillshire Farms and for H & R Block in January 2010.

