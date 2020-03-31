In an effort to ensure total compliance with the directive given by the Kano State government on boundary closure, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was in boundary towns on Monday, where he caught defaulters who defied the directives and were coming to Kano from Kaduna State.

The defaulters were on separate trips in nine different types of vehicles which included two tippers, two trucks, two buses and one Coaster car. They were all sighted by the Governor who was in a convoy.

The Governor asked all the occupants to turn back to where they were coming from and ordered for the immediate arrest of all of them and for their prosecution.

Asking one of the drivers of the trucks with a frowning face to show how unhappy he was, after given directive and some unpatriotic ones decided to defy the order, he asked: “Where are you coming from with these people? Who asked you to bring them here? Aren’t you not aware that such kind movement is banned?

While talking to journalists after inspecting the scenario, Gandule said: “We are here to see how people are complying with the directive we gave for boundary closure. Those that you are seeing are from Madallah in Abuja. They were not screened to ascertain their health condition. And more so, there is directive banning all such movement.”

He was visibly angry over the defaulters’ behaviour, adding that “these people you are seeing will all be taken to Police stations and would be prosecuted for such unpatriotic behaviour.”

He disclosed that they were using smaller routes when approaching blocked areas.

“They then pass all the check points either by foot or on motorcycles and later join the vehicles conveying them from their places. All vehicles would now pass empty. We didn’t tell the security agents to allow empty vehicles passing,” he queried.

He assured that more security personnel would be deployed to all the affected routes linking the state with other states, not only from Kaduna-Abuja axis.