Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has decried alleged plans to increase electricity tariffs in the country.

In a statement made available on Tuesday in Abuja, the NLC president, Mr Ayuba Wabba, described the alleged plans as a “deafening expression of insensitivity”.

According to him, there are very strong concerns that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) might go ahead with the planned increase in electricity tariff from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“The concerns in the public domain are not helped by reports that the NERC has not issued any reversal order to Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the planned tariff increase in power utility.

“We wish to state that the Congress seriously frowns at, completely condemns and totally rejects any plan to inflict further pain on Nigerians at this very trying period of Covid-19 pandemic, through increase in electricity tariff.

“All the leaders of our affiliate unions were unanimous in rejecting the planned increase in electricity tariff during our recent interactive session with NERC in Kano.

“We wish to state that any increase in electricity tariff would only convey a deafening expression of insensitivity to the plight of the Nigerian people.

“People who are currently dealing with the social scare, income hemorrhage, economic squeeze and mortal dread of Covid-19,”he said.

Wabba explained that, at a time like this, other countries of the world battling the Covid-19 pandemic are expanding social welfare and putting in place economic stimulus.

He said this include the distribution of free foods, free healthcare services, sanitary kits, utility bills reduction, debt moratorium and cash support just to insulate their citizens from the harsh realities of the war against the deadly Virus.

The labour leader said Nigeria’s case cannot be different.

” If there is any time to show that it is people before profit, it is now.

“If there is any time to show that the very essence of government is the security and welfare of citizens, it is now.

“The war effort right now is how to beat the Covid-19 health insurgency and not scare-mongering already beleaguered citizens with electricity bills they cannot afford,” he said.

Wabba said that Nigerian workers find tremendous succour in the altruism shared by President Muhammadu Buhari in his address on March 29, regarding government’s plans to support citizens through these tough times.

“We urge the NERC not to embark on any fruitless adventure that would cast aspersion on the good intentions of Mr President. Nigerians and indeed the global community have a real enemy to deal with and that is Covid-19.

“It would be totally unwise to make enemies out of ourselves and exacerbate the high voltage social tension that currently cascades all over the country,” Wabba said. (NAN)