The 360 members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months salary to the fight against the #COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila announced.

Gbajabiamila said. “We have in the house of representatives jointly committed to contributing one hundred per cent (100%) of our salaries for the next two months to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria,”

“Starting from March salary, the lawmakers’ donation will be transferred directly to the National Relief Fund account for the fight against COVID-19.

“Our contribution will support provisions for the welfare of front-line medical professionals and health workers, and other interventions to provide for the well-being of all Nigerians through these trying times.

“Accordingly, I have directed the clerk to the national assembly to see to it that all members’ salaries are transferred to the national relief fund for this month and the next.”

“This crisis has exposed in the worst possible way the evident weaknesses of our health system,” the speaker added.

“After this is over and moving forward, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we will never again come upon a moment such as this, as ill-equipped as we are now.”