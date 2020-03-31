Bauchi – The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Baba Tela says another person has tested positive for COVID -19 in the state.

Tela made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the update of the about 100 contacts of the index case tested in Bauchi from March 24 to date.

He said the outcome of the third case, a 55-year-old, was out of the samples submitted by the State to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) during contact tracing.

Speaking on the state’s preparedness against the pandemic, Tela said the State Rapid Respond Committee on COVID -19 and Lassa Fever had inspected an additional Isolation center with 150 bed capacity in Bayara General Hospital.

“The Bauchi State Rapid Respond Committee on COVID- 19 and Lassa Fever are in Bayara General Hospital to inspect the facility.

“Intensive efforts on contact tracing and testing of all contacts of index cases is still on.

“It is through the testing we get the negative and positive cases in the state,” he said.

The deputy governor said the cases earlier detected would soon be discharged.

The state Governor, Bala Mohammed had on March 24, tested positive to COVID-19 as the index case in the state. (NAN)