Reactions have continue to trail the statement by the His Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi of Ife on treatment of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ooni said “a divine proclamation came out to the world last year June 6th, 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji and that they foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic and prescribed how the herbs can be used to “ward off negative energy” including COVID-19.

This came as he also challenged researchers both in Nigeria and the world to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract.

IFA FUNSHO @funshographix The same Nigerians mocking Ooni of Ife for saying he has a possible HERBAL cure for the Coronavirus are the same Nigerians who can’t question their Pastors

They’re are waiting for COVID-19 to end so that they can continue healing the sick, raising the dead & performing miracles

Dr. Joe Abah✔@DrJoeAbah said: If the Ooni of Ife says he has a possible HERBAL cure for the Coronavirus, government should investigate the claim scientifically. There is no need to insult him or call for his arrest. We haven’t arrested people diagnosing “spiritual attack” or those claiming to perform miracles

OSCAR@Iam_Oscar1 said: I think ooni is taking this Coronavirus for toilet infection.

Finding Mercy@_MercyAnthony: I like this Ooni of Ife. He’s a perfect blend of western education and traditional African knowledge.

I don’t know where we decided to exchange one for another, learning one form doesn’t make the other useless. …./1

AURACOOL@TWEETORACLE If the OONI of Ife claims to have the herbal cure for #COVID19,i think we should really give a listening ear.

We are at that point where we cannot dismiss any solution and let’s NOT just believe that only western medicines is POTENT

Before westernization, we still had our herbs

#OurFavOnlineDoc @DrOlufunmilayo These claims are WRONG.

The Ooni is NOT a medical doctor or a virologist. This is abuse of office to mislead and misinform the public.

You will never hear the Queen of England, the Sultan of Brunei, the King of Saudi Arabia or the Emir

IFA FUNSHO@funshographix

Your Pastors can

Make the blind to see

Make the lame to walk

Make the deaf to hear

Make the dumb to talk

Even bring the dead back to life

Ordinary Corona Virus

They run away even anointing oil isn’t working again

But you have the mind to mock Ooni becoz he suggests HERBAL CURE

The Ooni ha said A divine proclamation came out to the world last year June 6th 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji. We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us.

Please note that Efod/ Urim and Thurim are in the holy Books. They are the same as our ancient readings that have not failed us till date. On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world most especially the nation of Cuba. Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba hold dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result they have the best medical care in the world.

They are the ONLY country that have come out boldly to help the world. The Almighty is above religion and he is moving now, the world will now respect nature WHOLLY. Remember nature does not need you, we all need nature to survive.

Truly, the world will NEVER remain the same again!!! To solve this ailment is through natural elements put together above all from nature. It has been tested!!! I have used it and also used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials.

PLEASE DO NOT TAKE THIS FOR GRANTED (The world did with the warning Last Year June). I also challenge researchers both in Nigeria and the world to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract the vaccines from it. I am ready to work with them and provide huge access to the herbs. It is real and it works. I have a lot gathered together for the use of mankind. I’m also currently working with Yem Kem International (Alternative Medicine Expert) pharmaceutical company for the packaging and distribution of these globally.

It is about time to save the world now. Tomorrow may be too late.

According to him, the following herbs are potent enough to heal anyone down with the virus: Boundary tree leaves (Botanical name- Newbouldia laevis, Yoruba – Ewe Akoko), Neem leave and fruits or Indian lilac (Botanical – Azadirachta indica, Yoruba- ewe dogoyaro), onion (Botanical name – Allium cepa; Yoruba – Alubosa), forest anchomanes (Botanical name – Anchomanes difformis, Yoruba -Ogirisako); aridan (Botanical name – Tetrapleura tetraptera) African pepper/Ngero pepper/Guinea pepper (Botanical name – Xylopia aethiopica, Yoruba Eeru or Erinje); Bitter leaf (Botanical name – Vernonia amygdalina, Yoruba – Ewuro, Sulfur (Yoruba – Iyin Ojo).

