After a two-month break, the German rescue ship Alan Kurdi is back in service.

The Spanish authorities have given the green light for departure and the ship has now reached international waters, the migrant rescue organization Sea-Eye said on Monday.

The Alan Kurdi, named after a Syrian boy who died trying to reach Europe in 2015, is expected to reach the Libyan search and rescue zone at the weekend.

“Despite all the difficulties, my crew showed up, trained and is ready for action,” said German captain Baerbel Beuse, who is in charge of the Alan Kurdi for the second time.

“How could we stay in port now when not a single rescue vessel is currently present?

“As human beings, it is our duty to do everything reasonable to save other people’s lives?” Beuse said.

Gorden Isler, chairman of the organization, said that the ship was leaving in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

“Sea-Eye was founded to save people from drowning. Every single life is of immeasurable value. No human life is dispensable or less valuable,” Isler said.

However, in the midst of the pandemic, it could be very difficult to find a safe haven if the Alan Kurdi takes people on board: Sea-Eye is therefore in close contact with the German authorities, Isler said.

Given the coronavirus crisis, management said it had adopted special security measures. Among other things, sufficient protective equipment has been secured for the crew on board.

Because of the limited travel options during the pandemic, no aid organization had been able to launch an operation for weeks because crew members could not get to the ships.

“It is a miracle that we were able to put together a crew, train them and prepare them for the special circumstances,” Isler said. (dpa)