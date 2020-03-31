The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Monday said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had given full accreditation to some of the courses forming its academic programmes.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Services of the university, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, confirmed the development to Our Correspondent in Oye-Ekiti.

Ademuyiwa added that the NUC also gave interim accreditation to some others.

He said that the courses given full accreditation by NUC include: Geology, Mass Communication, Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, Political Science, Banking and Finance and Public Administration.

Other accredited courses which are under the Faculty of Education include: Business Education, Education Agricultural Science, Education Biology, Education Chemistry, Education English and Education Management.

Ademuyiwa also listed some of the courses given interim accreditation for two years to include: Accounting, Business Administration, Education Mathematics, Library and Information Science.

He said: “A letter dated March 19, with reference number: NUC/ES/412/Vol. 12/153 was addressed to the Vice-Chancellor {V-C}, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, by the NUC on the matter.

“The letter signed by NUC’s Director of Accreditation, Dr Maryam Sali, confirmed that programmes examined that include: Management Sciences, Arts, Education, Science and Social Sciences gained accreditation.

“The university will start admitting post- graduate students into its Masters’ classes in all the accredited academic programmes.’’

He said that this was in addition to courses that had already been accredited which the Post-Graduate School of the institution had already given admissions to students.

COVID-19: BUA Group chair donates Isolation centre in Kano

Ademuyiwa said that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Soremekun and his management staff, were delighted with the results of the NUC’s accreditation team.

“The management of the institution promised to work hard to ensure that virtually all the courses of the university are given full accreditation,” Ademuyiwa said.

Ademuyiwa said that the Vice-Chancellor had also assured the students that all facilities and personnel meant for the courses that were given interim accreditation would be upgraded and provided for them to get full accreditation.

The deputy director also advised the students and staff of the institution to embrace hard work and make good use of the facilities provided for them by the institution.