Coronavirus has claimed the life of another prominent African leader, a former president of the Republic of Congo, Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango.

Opango had been ill before contracting the deadly virus in France.

The former president died on Monday, March 30, at the age of 81 Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango, a former president of the Republic of Congo has died of coronavirus in France, according to Anadolu Agency.

The news agency reports that Opango died on Monday, March 30, at the age of 81.

Opango had been ill before he contracted the deadly virus which is spreading across the world like raging wildfire. Opango was an army officer who became the Republic of Congo’s first general and served as its head of state from 1977 to 1979.