Edo State Commissioner for Youths, Barrister Damian Lawani, has stated that the state government is prepared to go to any length to checkmate the deadly coronavirus upsurge in the state by ensuring that the estimated figure of over 5million people in the state are well sensitised and educated about the virus.

He gave the hint while distributing face mask, sanitisers, handgloves, soap and fliers to sensitise and educate people of the state about the pandemic coronavirus disease in conjunction with Youth Network Africa and Edo State Students Initiative.

He asserted that the programme has become imperative especially as a lot of people have the misconception that the deadly virus can only be contacted by the well to do and not the poor.

“This is a wrong notion that needs to be corrected.”

He emphasised that the programme is been held simultaneously in the 18 local government areas of

the state through the youth councils.

“We are hoping that the message gets to everyone through this method been supervised by the council chairmen.”

In his submission, the President of the Youth Network Africa and Edo State Students Initiative, Comrade Igbonoga Abbey, while seeking for more support, disclosed that the group got the support of an international agency, Amazing Africa LSC, to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.