The Lagos State University College of Medicine under the leadership of the Provost, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, has joined well-meaning Nigerians to curtail the spread of COVID-19 through the production of WHO approved standard hand sanitizer and spray.

The production of the sanitizer and spray powered by the College was spearheaded by the College Technologists.

According to the Vice Chairman, National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), LASUCOM, Mr. Abayomi Ajikobi, the production which is still ongoing started on Friday, 27th of March, 2020.

He thanked the Provost, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, for his proactiveness in financing the production.

He acknowledged the efforts of his members in the last one week, which included their participation in a one day WHO seminar on blood collection which took place at the Medical Research Centre (MRC) in the College premises, in readiness to serve as volunteer workers in any of the isolation centres in the state.