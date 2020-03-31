Kano State Government says it has embarked on fumigation exercise in public and religious places of worship to prevent spread of COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement by Abbas Habeeb, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Environment on Tuesday in Kano, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, said the exercise was part of measures adopted to contain the virus.

Getso said that fumigation was conducted in markets, mosques, churches and other strategic public places in Kano metropolis and other major towns in the state.

“The exercise is part of proactive measures adopted by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to prevent spread of the pandemic. Government is fighting the pandemic from all angles.

“Therefore, sanitising the entire environment is critical at this point in time, hence, fumigation to disinfect places of large gatherings, such as churches, mosques and markets is paramount,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the fumigation exercise covers 31 places of worship, motor parks and major markets in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had earlier closed schools, stadia and event centers.

The government has also directed workers to stay at home, encouraged practice of personal hygiene, hand washing and social distancing.

NAN also reports that the government restricted movements of persons along its borders, with exception of vehicles transporting food items, raw materials, drugs and essential commodities.

Getso commended clerics and chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) for their support to the successful conduct of the fumigation exercise. (NAN)